North Shore Music Theatre Hosts “Golden Ticket” On-Stage Dinner Party to Benefit Express Yourself

On March 5, the award winning youth arts program Express Yourself celebrated its 25-year partnership with the Boch Center and the Department of Mental Health. Honorary

Dinner Chairman Bill Hanney, Owner/Producer of the North Shore Music Theatre, created this exciting, one-of-a-kind event to celebrate Express Yourself partners, donors and special guests.

Arriving “Golden Ticket” guests strolled the Red Carpet Walk to the Dressing Room Cocktail Party with a festive backstage atmosphere. Later, guests were ushered down the aisle making grand entrances to the theatrical Onstage Dinner Party. The night culminated with Special Guest Performances by singer Amanda Mena (America’s Got Talent), National Poet Regie Gibson, and the Ricardo Monzon Orchestra.

In attendance were Express Yourself Co-Directors, Stan Strickland and Paula Conrad, North Shore Music Theatre’s Bill Hanney and Karen Nascembeni, and honorees Josiah A. Spaulding and Joan Mikula.

Beverly based Express Yourself immerses at risk young people in the arts where they find a powerful tool for self-expression, uncover inner strength, and deepen connection with others. Each year-long session culminates in a spectacular springtime performance at the Boch Center-Wang Theatre. This year’s production, entitled “Imagine Nation” will be held on May 21.