Encore Boston Harbor shined a little hope into the community this week as the shuttered resort casino aligned the lighting at its hotel rooms in the shape of a heart. The company said it's simply a show of love and caring for the community, a way to bring a smile to people's faces during this challenging time. To respond to the immediate needs in Greater Boston, Encore this week donated 46,000 standard masks, 4,000 n95 masks, 6,000 gloves, 40 pallets of food, seven pallets of bottled water, five pallets of toilet paper and 13,000 daffodil plants.