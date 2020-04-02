Attaining High Goals: Three-Sport Standout Hannah Trahant Will Attend Emmanuel

She is the reigning NEC Diver of the Year, a three-sport captain, a cheerleader, and a state qualifier in the 400-meter hurdles.

But ask Lynn English scholar-athlete Hannah Trahant what one of the fondest memories of her athletic career is and she might tell you it was the 2019 English-Classical Powder Puff Game at Manning Field.

Hannah Trahant

Displaying the speed, athleticism, and versatility that are her trademarks, Trahant scored the only touchdown of the game on a sensational 16-yard run in the second quarter of English’s 7-0 victory over Classical.

English quarterback Julianna Perry handed the ball of to Trahant who “got to the edge” and blazed down the sideline and in to the end zone. Brooke Zahine, one of Hannah’s best friends, booted the PAT for the seventh and final point of the game. Head Coach Matt LaFratta’s English defensive unit maintained that advantage for the victory, ending Classical’s three-year winning streak in the series.

“Powder Puff is a big senior year tradition, so the seniors were looking forward to playing in the game for four years,” said Hannah.

And though Hannah’s achievements will likely land her in the English Hall of Fame one day (where she will join her mother, former swimming star and current English swimming coach Lisa Trahant, a 1987 graduate), she has many more competitive days ahead as an athlete. She will hopefully begin her final outdoor track season at English May 4 (the season has been pushed back twice due to COVID-19) and then it’s off to college in the fall.

Trahant has made her college destination and sport known, deciding to attend Emmanuel College and compete in the track program. A member of the Student Council and an excellent student ranked in the top 10 in her class, Hannah intends to pursue a degree in Elementary Education. Her father, Matt Trahant is a teacher at Fecteau-Leary High School, Lynn.

“I’m really excited about going to Emmanuel,” said Hannah. “I’ve visited the school and walked around the campus and it’s great. I want to be a schoolteacher and all the work that my father has done definitely influenced my decision.”

Another plus about Emmanuel is that Hannah won’t have far to travel to visit her role model, older sister Emma Trahant. A star athlete herself at English, Emma is a soccer player at Simmons College, located a stone’s throw away from the Emmanuel campus.

“Growing up, Emma was and still is a great role model for me,” said Hannah. “I’m excited that I will be able to watch Emma play soccer for Simmons and maybe enjoy some lunches with her on campus.”

A Proud Product of Lynn Public Schools

Hannah was one of 14 high school students in New England recognized by the Positive Coaching Alliance as a Triple Impact Competitor. It was a prestigious honor for the 18-year-old senior.

Lisa Trahant said Hannah’s years in the Lynn public schools (Lynn Woods, Pickering, and English) “made my daughter the person she is today.”

“Every program that the Lynn schools have offered, like the GE Girls At MIT and Day In The Arts , that Hannah and Emma have been part of – I can’t say enough about the Lynn school system and how my children both benefited from it,” said Lisa.

Matt Trahant was president of his and his future wife Lisa’s class at English. Matt assists Lisa in the English swimming program.

“I just love that my kids have followed the path of their mother and father,” said Lisa.

Hannah showed an early affinity for sports as a gymnast at Baker’s School Gymnastics.

“I feel her gymnastics brought out her athletic skills and in to cheerleading and swimming,” said Lisa. “I think it really set the foundation to her success in athletics. Learning to flip in gymnastics helped her in diving, and she was a flyer on the cheerleading team.”

Hannah said she received “superb coaching” throughout her career at English, crediting track coach Brenda Martin and diving coach Donald McKenney for her development and progress in the respective sports.

“Coach Martin is amazing –

she’s done so much to help me become a better track athlete,” said Hannah. “She’s taught me so much. She’s been a great supporter and a great influence in my decision to go on and compete in track in college.”

Hannah said she came to English as a newcomer to the sport of diving.

“I have been a diver for the past four years and Coach McKenney has helped me so much and been a great influence,” said Hannah. “He really advanced my career in diving. I knew little about diving and he brought me to the level of sectional and states.”

Hannah also enjoyed the somewhat unique experience of being a member of a high school team coached by her mother.

“At first, it was a little different, but I actually liked it a lot,” said Hannah. “I’ve had a good bond with my parents, but we grew a different bond. My mother was involved in something school-related and she met all my friends on the team, and she’s definitely a good coach – you can tell by all of her successes.”

Hannah also thanked English AD Dick Newton for being “a big supporter of my career 100 percent – he always helps me out.”

Credit, too, must go to the English school administration, Principal Thomas Strangie, Vice Principals Jennifer Mancaniello, Gary Molea, and Heather Fabiano, and the Guidance Department for creating a positive, educationally productive environment where well-rounded students like Hannah Trahant can excel and continue on to top-tier colleges and sports programs like the one at Emmanuel College in Boston.