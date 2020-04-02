McGee Announces Closure of All Public Buildings

Special to the Journal

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee released the following statement this week:

Mayor Thomas McGee is announcing that out of an abundance of caution, essential city services from Lynn City Hall, the Department of Public Works and the Lynn Public Library will be provided to the public remotely. All public buildings will remain closed until further notice and all non-essential city services will be limited during this time. All public safety services, including the Police and Fire, will continue to operate at full-staffing levels and curbside trash and recycling pickup will continue on a normal schedule.

In light of this truly unparalleled situation, the city continues to take precautionary measures in order to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within our own community. During these unprecedented times, we cannot proceed with business as usual when the health and welfare of community is at risk.

During this time of limited remote services, we will be shifting our resources to addressing and staffing the COVID-19 emergency management operations. Part of the these operations will include growing the capacity of task force teams which will focus on coordination of concerns in the community, enforcement of state and local government declarations, and overseeing public health needs of residents.

Residents are encouraged to conduct any urgent City Hall business via phone, email or at www.lynnma.gov. If you do need to conduct business with City Hall, please call 781-598-4000 during City Hall hours which will be Monday-Thursday 8:30AM-4:00PM and Fridays 8:30AM- 12:30PM. Residents should anticipate slight delays in response.

Essential city employees including all department heads, public health officials, information technology, the Mayor’s office along with certain DPW, Parking and ISD employees will be working to address the most pressing needs.

If you are not able to make city related payments online, you can mail them or drop them off in our lock box that has been installed at the Johnson Street entrance of City Hall. Both the lock box and U.S. postal mail will be checked regularly throughout the week by the appropriate department. Please do not deposit cash in the lock box. The “Grab and Go” lunch program will continue to be operational and available to any youth within the City of Lynn Monday-Friday from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the following locations: Marshall Middle School, Lynn English High School, Lynn Classical High School and Lynn Tech High School.

We will continue to provide regular updates on the City website, social media, and through the Smart 911 emergency notification system as the situation evolves. We encourage all residents to visit the City of Lynn Health Department “Coronavirus Resources” page at www.lynnma.gov/coronavirus which includes information and links on COVID-19 from the CDC, and to sign up for the Smart 911 updates at smart911.com/

As we work to mitigate this current public health emergency, we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during this time.

Please follow www.lynnma.gov for more updates.