YMCA of Metro-North Hosts Blood Drives as Need Increases Across the Region

The YMCA of Metro North is partnering with the Northeast Chapter of the American Red Cross to host blood drives at the Greater Lynn YMCA on April 17 and May 4. Blood shortages are severe due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancella­tions in response to the corona­virus outbreak. To date, nearly, 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.

“During this public health cri­sis, the YMCA is responding to the critical needs that are emerg­ing almost daily,” says Kath­leen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North. “We are doing everything we can to be a positive force in the region and offer solutions where we are needed most. We provided emergency assistance with food, supplies, child care, and lifesav­ing supports that are helping to counter the impact of the coro­navirus emergency.”

The blood drives will take place from 12:00pm – 5:00pm on April 17 and May 4 at 20 Neptune Blvd. in Lynn, Mass. Perspective donors can sign up for 40 timeslots during each drive. The timeslots will allow Red Cross staff to maintain strict safety and social distancing pro­tocols.

The blood drive will also raise funds for the Lynn YMCA. Dave Solimine Jr., a Lynn resident, Board Member of the Northeast Chapter of the American Red Cross, and former Chairman of the Greater Lynn YMCA, will donate $100 per pint collected.

“The need for life-sav­ing blood is now at a critical point,” says Solimine. “I am so pleased that the Lynn YMCA has stepped up to assist the Red Cross by hosting Lynn Commu­nity Blood Drives. The YMCA and the Red Cross have a long history of collaboration to serve Lynn andother communities throughout the region.”

Donors can call 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCross­Blood.org to schedule an ap­pointment. Donors should enter the sponsor code: LYNNYMCA when making their appointment.

About the YMCA of Metro North

The YMCA of Metro North is a leading Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization provid­ing health, fitness, and youth development opportunities to the nearly 60,000 individuals it serves regardless of their ability to pay. Its branch locations in Lynn, Melrose, Peabody, Sau­gus, and Stoneham host a range of programs with access to more than $1,000,000 in scholarships for families to attend the Y Academy, summer camps, and other evidence-based programs such as LiveSTRONG at the Y, Enhance for seniors, cardiac rehab maintenance, and more. Learn more: www.ymcametro­north.org.