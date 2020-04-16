State to Now Provide COVID-19 Text Alerts in Spanish

The state announced on Friday, April 10, that its COVID-19 text message alert system “AlertsMA” is now available in Spanish. This expansion of the text-alert system means that the same text alerts that are distributed via the English-language system will now be available to Spanish-language users.

Users can subscribe to the Spanish-language service by texting ‘COVIDMAESP’ to 888-777.

“Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, we have consistently reminded residents to get their information from trusted sources, and with the expansion of the AlertsMA text alert system, we are making it easier for Spanish-speaking residents to access important updates from the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This new service builds on our efforts to keep people in all communities across the Commonwealth informed as we confront COVID-19 together.”

Since its launch on March 24, more than 215,000 individuals have signed up to receive text-message updates from AlertsMA.

The Spanish-language text alerts are the latest effort from the Commonwealth to deliver crucial COVID-19 information to non-English speakers. All of Mass.Gov (including formation” \t “_blank” Mass.Gov/COVID19) is available in 13 different languages, and the Commonwealth’s non-emergency help line, 2-1-1 is available in over 150 languages. Several agencies, including the Department of Public Health and the Department of Unemployment Assistance, offer additional fact sheets available in multiple languages.

The Commonwealth’s Executive Office of Technology Services and Security partnered with Everbridge, a Massachusetts-based company whose platform powers AlertsMA, to initially bring the notification service online. The Commonwealth and Everbridge partnered with UMass Medical School and the Center for Health Impact for Spanish-language translation services.

The Commonwealth will continue to promote the service on Mass.gov, through digital displays and billboards at the MBTA, via MassDOT, and through social media.