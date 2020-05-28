Christopher’s Café Responding To the Needs of the Lynn Community

David Shalvoy, owner and operator of Christopher’s Café, is responding to the needs of the people in Lynn who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. And he’s doing it quietly without pursuit of individual recognition.

David Shalvoy and his staff outside Christopher Cafe’s in Lynn

The café located at 2 Lewis Street is offering a free meal program for breakfasts and lunches for residents. Shalvoy has also been a regular contributor of foods to My Brother’s Table, supplying 320 meals on each visit.

The generosity is not a surprise to this who know Shalvoy and have watched him steadily build up his restaurant and catering businesses. The catering part of the businesses had become a huge hit and Shalvoy and his staff provided foods for small weddings, engagement parties, baby showers, birthdays, and anniversary celebrations. Lynn organizations were often seeking out Christopher’s for not only their deliciously and artistically presented foods, but Shalvoy’s expertise in planning the menu for special occasions,

“We average about 5-10 free meals [in Lynn] a day,” related Shalvoy. “We’re a distance from the downtown which actually needs more help.”

The Shoe City Lions has been a generous donor to the Café’s effort, according to Shalvoy.

The popular proprietor has stayed open during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s been a challenge,” said Shalvoy. “I don’t use any distributors so I literally am out shopping and trying to figure out where I can get whatever I can do.”

The restaurant is doing curbside and takeout service. Shalvoy has streamlined Christopher’s regular lunch menu in to five different sandwiches: a fresh turkey sandwich, a Reuben (the restaurant makes its own corned beef hash), tuna fish, pulled pork, and hamburger.

Shalvoy, who has kept his entire staff on board, during the crisis, is looking forward to the day soon when he can welcome in the many regulars from Lynn, Swampscott, and Nahant.

David Shalvoy will continue to do what he can to help residents during this crisis. Put his name among the unsung community heroes in Lynn who have stepped up big during an unprecedented time in the nation’s history.