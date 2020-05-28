Lynn and Swampscott Announce Cancellation Of the Annual 3rd of July Fireworks Display

In light of the unprecedented times we are experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Swampscott Town Manager Sean Fitzgerald have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the traditional 3rd of July Fireworks and parade. “Given the unparalleled times we are living in and the uncertainty we face, our only option was to cancel the 3rd of July fireworks to ensure our residents remain healthy,” said Mayor Thomas McGee. “The safety of our residents has been and will continue to be my top concern during this public health emergency.” “We all will be a bit disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate with our friends, neighbors, and the community at large this year. Yet, we all know that the safety and well-being of our communities and loved ones is the most important treasure we have,” said Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald. The decision is tough for everyone as this event has become one of the most notable celebrations in the Commonwealth but is critical to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus. We would like to thank the Fireworks Vendor Atlas Pyrovision Entertainment Group for their understanding and cooperation with the cancellation of this year’s show. We are all looking forward to another great event in 2021.

“Our communities are deeply rooted in history and patriotism and we will continue to celebrate this in years to come. I would like to thank the Fireworks Committee for their tireless work and our residents for their understanding as we work to limit the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.” said Mayor Thomas McGee. “There is no doubt that the citizens of Lynn and Swampscott love our country and our communities and our traditions so this great event will not go away,” Fitzgerald said. “As a Nation, as a Commonwealth, as a City, and as a Town— just know we are looking forward to a time we can all celebrate together as a community.”