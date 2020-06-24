Local Students Earn Academic Honors

SNHU Announces Winter 2020 Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2020 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Julianna Beratis of Lynn

Jordan Frye of Lynn

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 87-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Local Student Graduates from Centre College

Luis Barreras graduated from Centre College during the College’s virtual Senior Celebration held on Sunday, May 24.

Barreras of Lynn was awarded a bachelor of science degree in behavioral neuroscience. A graduate of Salem Academy Charter School, Barreras’s parent is Ana Ortiz of Lynn.

Centre held the virtual Senior Celebration to honor the 352 members of the Class of 2020 on the date originally scheduled for Commencement. President John and First Lady Susie Roush recognized the graduating class live on Zoom from the stage of Newlin Hall in Centre’s Norton Center for the Arts. The event was not meant to take the place of an in-person Commencement weekend, which will occur in the future when conditions allow.

Founded in 1819, Centre College is a U.S. News top-50 national liberal arts college, and named one of Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row.

Curry College Announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates roughly 1,000 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

Fidelia Eleazu of Lynn and majoring in Community Education

Jaclyn Keighley of Lynn and majoring in Communication

Mathieu Gokas of Lynn and majoring in Management

Jared McAvoy of Lynn and majoring in Management

Paige Fialho of Lynn and majoring in Nursing

Tayjaha Wilson of Lynn and majoring in Nursing

Natalie Manfra of Lynn and majoring in Psychology

About Curry College

Founded in 1879, Curry College is a private, four-year, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Mass. Curry extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth, Mass. Curry offers 28 undergraduate majors, as well as graduate degrees in business, accounting, education, criminal justice, and nursing, with a combined enrollment of over 3,700 students. The student body consists of approximately 2,000 traditional undergraduate students, and 1,700 continuing education and graduate students. Approximately 1,575 of its students reside on the Curry campus. The largest majors are business management, communication, nursing, criminal justice, and education, and the college is also internationally known for its Program for the Advancement of Learning (PAL). The College offers a wide array of extra-curricular activities ranging from 15 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu.

Giguere Receives Degree from Western New England University

Eric Giguere, of Lynn graduated with a BS Business Administration from Western New England University in May 2020.

Giguere was among over 950 students who received degrees from 25 states and six countries. The top five fields of study were Mechanical Engineering, Criminal Justice, Sport Management, Psychology and Accounting.

A Salute to Undergraduate students of the class of 2020 featuring a driving parade of the Western New England community, conferral of degrees, memories of the journey, and a live chat can be viewed here (https://youtu.be/ruftr3pw-1o).

A Salute to Doctoral, MMaster’s, Law, Pharmacy, and Occupational Therapy students of the class of 2020 can be viewed here (https://youtu.be/XqJt1bKKjcY).

All Class of 2020 students will be warmly welcomed back to campus for a traditional ceremony when it is safe to do so.

Having just celebrated its Centennial, Western New England University is a private, independent, coeducational institution. Located on an attractive 215-acre suburban campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, Western New England serves 3,825 students, including 2,580 full-time undergraduate students. Undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs are offered through Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the School of Law.

Smith of Lynn Graduates from Colby College

Danya M. Smith of Lynn, Mass., was one of 480 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, May 24, 2020, receiving a bachelor of arts degree.

Smith, who majored in urban studies (independent), attended Pingree School and is the son of Tawnya Smith of Lynn, Mass.

“This was to be the day that we would gather on Miller lawn for your formal commencement exercises and all that they represented in terms of your learning, accomplishments, and growth,” said President David A. Greene, speaking live from Colby’s Lorimer Chapel.

“At Colby,” he said, “you lived in a community where relationships are central to everything we do. The irony that we all recognize is that learning and living through deep, meaningful relationships-the most fulfilling, enlightening way to live-is threatened when this pandemic limits close personal interaction. But this threat will not last.

“The knowledge that we are better together,” he said, “that human connection and the bonds of community are essential to humanity will drive us to eradicate the damaging impact of this virus.”

President Greene also highlighted the class’s scholarly and creative talents, its courage in challenging community norms, its athletic championships, and its engagement with the city of Waterville.

Founded in 1813, Colby is one of America’s most selective colleges. Serving only undergraduates, Colby offers a rigorous academic program rooted in deep exploration of ideas and close interaction with world-class faculty scholars. Students pursue intellectual passions, choosing among 58 majors or developing their own. Colby’s innovative and ambitious campaign, Dare Northward, will support deeper connections between the College and the world and a fully inclusive experience for all Colby students. Colby is home to a community of 2,000 dedicated and diverse students from more than 65 countries. Its Waterville, Maine, location provides unique access to world-class research institutions and civic engagement experiences.

Union College Honors Class of 2020 During Virtual Ceremony

The 90-minute event, “Honoring U: A Tribute to the Class of 2020,” premiered on YouTube and Facebook. It featured the conferral of degrees on the 477 members of the class by President David R. Harris.

These students included:

Jennifer Duran, of Lynn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude majoring in Economics.

Corinne Jean-Gilles, of Lynn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude majoring in Political Science.

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation. Union, with its long history of blending disciplines, is a leader in educating students to be engaged, innovative and ethical contributors to an increasingly diverse, global and technologically complex society.

Lasell University Honors Class of 2020

Congratulations to the graduates of the Lasell University Class of 2020!

Brandon Diniz of Lynn: BS in Criminal Justice

Bertine Fils-Aime of Lynn: BS in Accounting

Francisco Villacorta of Lynn: BS in Psychology