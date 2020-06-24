Lynn Pride flag raising

Special to the Journal

The raising of the Pride Flag encourages the North Shore Pride members to express who they are and their personal individuality. This traditional event is a celebration to bring the community together no matter what sexual or gender you are.

In June of 1969 the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City brought people out to stand up for equal rights for all individuals regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. A recent Supreme Court ruling prohibits work place discrimination on the basis of sex that equally applies to gay and transgender Americans.

Mayor McGee hoists the Lynn Pride Flag over city hall square.

Mayor McGee presented a City of Lynn Proclamation recognizing the LGBTQ community and declaring June is Pride month; he said, “The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) took a positive stance against discrimination and to promote their dignity and equal rights in freedom and fairness”. He continued to state, “The LGBTQ contribute greatly to neighborhood revitalization, economic vitality, arts and culture, and the social fabric of our city”.

Congratulations to the LGBTQ community celebrating Pride Month and their on- going community commitments in the City of Lynn.