Lynn Man Receives Keys to a Brighter Future

Imagine trying to live a productive life in Massachusetts without reliable transportation. It would be a struggle to say the least, but for one Lynn man the struggle is now over.

On May 26, Lynn resident Sheldon Vibbard received a life-changing car from the vehicle-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. His used 2001 Honda Civic, donated by a generous New Englander, will transport him to a brighter future. Vibbard is one of over 5,000 recipients of a vehicle from Good News Garage since the New England-based charity began providing reliable transportation to local people in need in 1996.

A lack of transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility. Good News Garage’s ability to help our neighbors in need is only limited by the number of vehicle donations it receives. Good News Garage works in cooperation with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to provide refurbished donated vehicles to people who otherwise could not afford to purchase their own vehicle. For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.

Good News Garage is a member of Ascentria Care Alliance, one of the largest human services organizations in New England. With locations throughout the region, Ascentria is creating measurable, positive impact in communities by empowering people to reach beyond life’s challenges and thrive. For more information, visit www.ascentria.org.

Good News Garage launched in Burlington, Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first car donation nonprofits providing affordable and reliable transportation options for people in need. Now expanded to Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Good News Garage has provided over 5,000 New England families with reliable vehicles. The organization’s goal is to increase opportunities for its clients to move out of poverty and into financial and social stability. For more information about Good News Garage or to donate a car, truck, or van visit GoodNewsGarage.org or call 877.GIVE.AUTO (877.448.3288).

