News Lynn Family Forward Resource Center by Journal Staff • August 5, 2020 • 0 Comments On Friday, July 31, the Lynn Family Forward Resource Center gave out 48 “summer fun buckets” to 35 local families. The buckets were filled with outside activities for children like bubbles, jump rope, and bouncy balls. They also received one anti-racism book for children and a hygiene bucket. These buckets were free. The Lynn Family Forward Resource Center is a single-point walk-in service that provides families with access to resources within the community and referrals.