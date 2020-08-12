News Lynn High Schools Hold Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremonies by Journal Staff • August 12, 2020 • 0 Comments Lynn’s high schools conducted “Cross The Stage” graduation ceremonies on Aug. 1 at Manning Field. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, superintendent of Lynn schools, led the program during which the graduates received their high school diplomas. The 2019-20 academic year was greatly affected by the coronavirus, with in-person classes at the schools suspended in March. Above, Lynn Classical graduates Tossing their graduation caps skyward are, from left, Eusebio Quintana, Aidan Dow, Chante Williams, Kayly Cerda, Josiris Rios, Jacob Reyes, and Luke Rao.