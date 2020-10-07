News Briefs

Drive-Through Flu Clinic, Outreach Event for Veterans at Lynn CBOC

VA Bedford is hosting a mobile drive-through flu vaccination clinic and VA healthcare enrollment event for Veterans on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the parking lot of the Lynn Community Based Outreach Clinic, located at 225 Boston Street.

Veterans currently enrolled in VA healthcare may receive a no-cost standard flu shot with a Veteran ID, VA ID card, Veteran driver’s license or social security number.

All veterans eligible for VA healthcare are welcome to attend and complete their enrollment. Documents required include current insurance card, if any, including Medicare or Medicaid, and DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. Purple Heart recipients should bring a copy of their award letter if the Purple Heart is not noted on their DD214.

“VA continues to offer Veterans options when it comes to their health care,” VA Bedford Director Joan Clifford said. “Receiving a vaccine remains the best way to prevent getting the flu.”

The drive-through flu vaccination clinic will allow Veterans to remain in their vehicles. Veterans are asked to wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt.

This year, the flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting the flu vaccination can help protect vulnerable individuals and coworkers at risk for severe illness, as well as reduce surges that could threaten the health care system infrastructure. Veterans can personally benefit from getting vaccinated by minimizing their risk of getting flu and reducing the severity of their illness if they do get flu.

High Dose vaccine supply is currently limited and being distributed to those older inpatients and Veterans residing in VA Bedford’s Community Living Center. Veterans should contact their VA primary care provider for information on the high-dose vaccine.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held on Oct. 31, 2020.

The Kowloon Restaurant and Drive-in Continues Family Movie Nights

The Kowloon Restaurant, owned and operated by the Wong family continues their Drive-In with Ghostbusters, slated for Sunday, October, 11. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and showtime is at 7:00 P.M. Admission is $20 per parking spot and $20 per table on the turf; guests can also bring their own blankets and beach chairs for the turf area. The movie is shown in the outdoor dining area and is socially distanced.

Ghost Busters is an American comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harris Ramis who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Aykroyd conceived Ghostbusters as a project for himself and John Belushi. The protagonists would travel through time and space to combat a host of demonic and supernatural threats. Ghostbusters was released on June 8, 1984, to critical acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon and continues to be popular for all.

The Kowloon Drive-In, in conjunction with Xfinity, features a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars.

To reserve, please call (781) 233-0077 or go to the Kowloon’swebsite at, www.kowloonrestaurant.com

A full Kowloon menu, featuring Pu pu platters, Saugus Wings, sushi, egg rolls, Seafood Fantasy to Kowloon Steak, along with soft drinks and signature Scorpion bowls, Mai Tais, beer, wine and cocktails, will be available at the outdoor dining, drive-in, turf and car-hop venue.

The Kowloon Restaurant, Car Hop & Drive-In

948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus

Open daily 11: 30 A.M to 11:00 P.M., seven days per week. (781) 233-0077.

www.kowloonrestaurant.com.

REE Machinist Prep Training at NSCC

With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is looking to hire trained employees. Take advantage of FREE machinist prep training classes at North Shore Community College (NSCC), starting in November.

Want to improve your English language skills? Enroll in an ESL for Machinists class which will help you do this while you study curriculum geared towards machining. Don’t have your high school diploma/credentials? Enroll in a HiSET for Machinists class where you will work towards passing the HiSET exams, while you also learn curriculum geared towards machining.

Entry-level salaries for machinists start at $30,000-$40,000, with a 90% job placement rate through MassHire.

Interested? Attend a free virtual info session, via Zoom, by emailing Susan Ryan, [email protected] Please specify which track you are interested in: ESL or HiSET. Info sessions will be held on October 21, October 28 & November 4, from 9-9:45a.m.