NSCC Receives $40K for Dual-Enrollment Opportunities

North Shore Community College (NSCC) has been awarded a $40,000 grant to support students in the Commonwealth Dual Enrollment Partnership (CDEP) program from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education.

The CDEP provides students with a head start and exposure to college course-taking, creating opportunities that include earning both high school and college credit for a single course, potentially reducing the time and money needed to earn a college degree. The ultimate goal of CDEP is to increase the population of high school graduates who are college ready.

NSCC has partnered with North Shore area school districts including Danvers, Essex North Shore Agricultural, Lynn Public Schools, Revere Public Schools, Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Salem Academy Charter School and Salem High School in providing meaningful and challenging academic experiences to students who otherwise might not have access to an early college experience.

“This funding will provide students from our high school partners the opportunity to take one of five courses offered remotely during the spring semester: First Year Experience, Speech, Intro to Statistics, Composition 1 or Intro to Psychology,” said Susan Curry, Director of Early College Partnerships.

In announcing the award, Governor Charlie Baker noted, “I want to thank you for your commitment to increasing college participation through dual enrollment activities, particularly for low-income, underrepresented, and first-generation college students. Through this funding and your continued support, we hope to expand access to great educational opportunities for every student in the Commonwealth.”

For more information on NSCC’s Dual Enrollment Partnership program, contact Susan Curry at [email protected]