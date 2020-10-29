Be Sure to Vote

Okay — this is it.

The long presidential campaign has come to an end and it will all be over by the time this newspaper is published next week.

Although a record-breaking number of Americans already have taken advantage of the availability of early-voting and voting by mail, there still are many voters who have not cast their ballots.

So here’s a reminder:

— Early voting in person is available in every city and town in Massachusetts through this Friday, October 30. Each town and city clerk will set its own hours each day for early voting, so every voter should check for their community’s early-voting schedule.

— Those who intend to vote by mail must have their ballot envelope postmarked by Election Day, November 3, AND it must be received by election officials by November 6.

— For those who wish to vote the old-fashioned way on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, the polls in every city and town across the state will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Our democracy only works if we make it work — and that means getting out to vote.