Mayor Announces Street Sweeping Schedule

The Lynn Department of Public Works citywide street sweeping program has commenced. The street-sweeping schedule for November 16, 2020 through November 20, 2020 includes:

Day Date Ward Precinct

Monday Nov 16th 6 5 4 1 & 2

Tuesday Nov 17th 5 1, 2, & 3

Wednesday Nov 18th 5 2, 3 & 4

Thursday Nov 19th 5 4 3 & 4, 1

Friday Nov 20th 5 4 3 & 4, 1 & 2

This schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather. Should inclement weather prevent sweepers from working in your area as scheduled, they will return seven (7) days from the date originally scheduled.

For public awareness refer to: CityofLynn.net, Lynn Community Television Channel 3/22 and Verizon Channel 37/38 also broadcast this schedule.

Sweeping operations will be conducted from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Please remove all cars from the street and encourage your neighbors to do the same for a cleaner LYNN. Where necessary, vehicles impeding sweeping operations will be ticketed or towed in accordance with City Ordinances. Leaves pushed into the streets from lawns will not be swept up.