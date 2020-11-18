News

Lynn Rotary Club Donates T Police Department

by  •  • 0 Comments
Lynn Rotary Club President William Reilly and Past President Stephen Upton donated to the Lynn Police Department 3,000 Nitrile Gloves and a case of Disinfectant Wipes. Rotary District 7930 and the Lynn Rotary Club provided the funds for this contribution. Products were purchased at ERC Wiping Products in Lynn. Pictured are William Reilly and Stephen Upton presented the donation to the Lynn Police Department.

