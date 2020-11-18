Price Rite Marketplace in Lynn Introduces Reimagined Wholesome Pantry Line

Price Rite Marketplace, which has a store located at 395 Lynnway, has announced the expansion of Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic products that are available at the Lynn store and in other Price Rite locations. The popular brand is being reintroduced with an updated look and feel, select new and innovative products, and a fresh tagline, “Food Set Free™.”

“Offering Price Rite Marketplace shoppers the exceptional value, quality and taste of Wholesome Pantry products fits perfectly into our strategy of providing our customers ‘fresh new deals’ and ‘fresh new finds’ each and every day of the year,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “Knowing that Wholesome Pantry products are certified organic is important to many customers who visit our stores, and the bold new look of Wholesome Pantry products will help them find the ‘free from’ products they are looking for while shopping.”

The Wholesome Pantry lineup can be found in many aisles at Price Rite Marketplace, including frozen, produce, and dairy. More than 50 newly branded items, such as nut butters, organic fruits and vegetables and packaged salads, can be found on store shelves.

The rebrand includes the launch of new innovative products including organic Kombucha, in flavors like ginger lemon, and coconut watermelon elderberry. Also included in the new line will be organic frozen breakfast bowls that provide a quick, well-balanced meal to start the day.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing a bold new look for this beloved brand,” said Chris Skyers, vice president of Own Brands at Wakefern Food Corp, the merchandising, logistics and distribution arm for Price Rite Marketplace. “Since its debut four years ago, the Wholesome Pantry line has offered delicious, free-from and organic products that are both budget-friendly and accessible. Now we’ve taken it to the next level, updating the brand with even more innovative products that we’re confident our shoppers are going to love.”

Price Rite Marketplace plans to add dozens of new Wholesome Pantry products over the next 24 months, including baking, condiments, dry pasta, grains, snacks, seafood and meatless entrees. Shoppers can purchase the new products in store, or online via Price Rite Marketplace’s online shopping service, Instacart.

The best-selling Wholesome Pantry line, which consists of both Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic, offers consumers quality equal to or better than national brands. The Wholesome Pantry Organic line offers the same free-from standards as its conventional counterpart, Wholesome Pantry, plus an additional USDA Organic Certification. All Wholesome Pantry Organic products are considered non-GMO under the USDA’s National Organic Program.