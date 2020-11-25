City of Lynn COVID-19 Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,056 with 54 new cases today. 5,750 Lynn residents have recovered and 129 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 6,935. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

The City of Lynn is hosting a Tele Town Hall on COVID-19 on Monday, November 23rd at 6:00PM. Mayor Thomas McGee and Public Health Director Michele Desmarais will be joined by several medical experts from Lynn Community Health Center, North Shore Medical Center and North Shore Physicians Group.

Residents will receive a phone call from the City of Lynn at 6:00PM on Monday evening and should remain on the line to join the town hall. There will be two simultaneous events offered, one in English and one in Spanish. For those residents who want to join the Spanish Town Hall, they will be offered the option to do so throughout the call. You can join the town halls at the following links:

Join English Town Hall: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=20106

Join Spanish Town Hall: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=20350

Stop the Spread Initiative Testing have been extended until December 31st

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for more information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test in the City of Lynn until December 31st.

