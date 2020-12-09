City of Lynn COVID-19 Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,612 with 138 new cases today. 6,875 Lynn residents have recovered and 136 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 8,623. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

A reminder that Lynn City Hall, the Department of Public Works, Lynn Library, Police and Fire Department Administrative Offices will be open to the public by appointment only as of Monday, December 7th. Residents are encouraged to conduct any urgent City Hall business via phone, email or at www.lynnma.gov. If you do need to visit City Hall in person, please call 781-598-4000 to make an appointment with the respective department. Lynn City Hall hours are Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 8:30AM-4:00PM, Tuesday 8:30AM-8:00PM and Friday 8:30AM-12:30PM.

Stop the Spread Initiative Testing have been extended until December 31st

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for more information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test in the City of Lynn until December 31st.

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).