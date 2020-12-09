Emma Adu Named Caregiver of the Year

The Melrose office of Home Instead Senior Care is proud to announce the selection of Emma Adu of Lynn as Caregiver of the Year.

Emma moved here from Ghana 23 years ago and has dedicated her life to helping older adults age gracefully in place, as well as caring for her family. In addition, Emma has opened her own beauty supply store to supplement her income and is working 60 hours or more per week.

Emma has overcome some personal issues, but enjoys her life here with her husband Alex, and her three grown children in Ghana.

“We are thrilled to present this award to Emma, says Bill Mishkin, Managing Director at Home Instead, Melrose. She does an amazing job in helping our seniors and improving their quality of life. Emma developed her skills in caring for older adults in Ghana, and has continued with our office here, says Mishkin. We are so proud of her and present her with this award as appreciation for her dedication each day.

“We have sent Emma’s nomination to the franchisor in Omaha, NE. where she will be considered among 600 other caregivers for the national Caregiver of the Year honor. We are so proud to be associated with quality caregivers like Emma and are grateful for her service. She helps us change the face of aging every day.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD

