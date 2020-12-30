Lynn Filmmaker Jake Fay’s ‘The Process’ Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

“The Process” is Lynn resident Jake Fay’s directorial debut. The feature length narrative film was shot on location in Lynn for 11 days in October, 2019. The film follows Sindile, a local Lynn rapper who has dreams to make it out of the city and share his music with the world. The film has a collection of 26 original songs, all from 11 Lynn artists. The cast was made up of 26 speaking roles and more than 25 locations. The film has found success in its film festival run. The Process won Best Feature Film in the Massachusetts Independent Festival this past September. It was runner-up in the Urban Film Festival (Miami, FL) and Urban Mediamakers Film Festival (Atlanta, GA). The film was an official selection in the Orlando Film Festival and the Denton Black Film Festival (Dallas, TX). Fay is credited as the writer, director, and producer on the film that is now streaming on the world’s largest streaming platform Amazon Prime. Jake is the son of former Lynn school principal Dr. Brian Fay and Kristin Fay. Jake attended the Lincoln-Thompson School, Breed Middle School, and Lynn Classical before transferring to Brimmer and May School. He played Division 1 college basketball at Fordham and Hartford.