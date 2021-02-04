News Funding for Camp Fire North Shore by Journal Staff • February 4, 2021 • 0 Comments Camp Fire North Shore received a donation from Camp Lions and the Lynn Lions Club for $50,000.00 for capital improvements. Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation also donated $25,000.00 as well as the Gerondelis Foundation who will donate a $100,000.00 over a three year period. This total donation amounts to $175,000.00 for the initial improvements. Camp Fire Executive Director Laurie Hamill was so excited to begin the overdue renovations to the camp located on Cain Road. She continued to explain, “Thank you to these amazing benefactors; we can move forward on the first phase of the project to allow us to serve more North Shore youth and allows us to offer year round programs.” The future improvement program will provide a safe and inclusive curriculum helping young people to become “caring and confident leaders”. Pictured, the $50,000 check presented to Camp Fire North Shore – (L-R) Richard Alfonsi, John Baker, Sean Crowley, Camp Fire Executive Director Laurie Hamill and Camp Fire Board Members Steve Antonakes, Lynn Councilor-at-Large Brian field, and Matthew Lamothe.