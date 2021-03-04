Black Excellence on the Hill Honors Lynn Residents

On Friday, February 26, the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus of the State Legislature joined the nation in commemorating Black History Month with a virtual Black Excellence on the Hill celebration highlighting the heritage and work of those belonging to the Black diaspora.

Lynn community leaders Alysha Bingham, Doreen Murray, and Virginia Peacock-Makkers were recipients of the awards.

Sen. Brendan Crighton nominated these outstanding women for the awards.

“I have known Alysha for many years and I am continuously amazed by her dedication to mentoring the young people of Lynn and helping others achieve educational and personal success,” said Crighton. “Through her Leadership Foundation, Alysha has made it her mission to empower the community through financial support and direct mentorship. Lynn is extremely lucky to have leaders like Alysha and I would like to commend her for her selflessness and commitment to enriching her community.”

Lauding Doreen Murray and Virginia Peacock-Makkers, Sen. Crighton said, “Doreen Murray and her mother, Virginia Peacock-Makkers, have been key community leaders in Lynn and the North Shore for decades. Their organization, Building Bridges Through Music, has taught and given guidance to countless youth for the past 20 years. It has truly been an honor to see the influence and impact that they have had on so many. I am thankful for their continued commitment to the youth and families of the North Shore.”

Following are biographical summaries of the award recipients provided by Sen. Crighton’s Office:

Alysha Bingham

Alysha was born, raised, and currently resides in Lynn. Alysha was a first-generation college student and obtained a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Master’s in leadership. She is passionate to giving back to the community and founded the Alysha Bingham Leadership Foundation that aims to “provide financial support and mentorship to inner city students to empower them to succeed as they go through their educational journey.” Alysha plans on expanding the foundation, providing scholarships and mentorship for more students each year.

Doreen Murray

Virginia Peacock-Makkers

Doreen Murray and her mother Virginia Peacock-Makkers founded Building Bridges Through Music in order to bring together diverse neighboring communities for the purpose of increasing cultural awareness and racial harmony by using music, dance and dramatic presentation as a multicultural educational tool. Both Doreen and Virginia have helped countless youth and families throughout Lynn and the North Shore and have been doing so since 2002. They implement and achieve systematic change using music as a universal language. They bring children and adults together, actively as participants and visually as audience members. Their name reflects their organizational growth and expansion of their

mission creating greater opportunities for community involvement. Doreen and Virginia have been fixtures in the Lynn community and are known for their enrichment of youth. It has been an honor to see and hear the positive work that they do for Lynn’s family. Their commitment to the community is unwavering.