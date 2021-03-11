Finders Keepers Consignment Opens in Lynn

Story by Marianne Salza

For those who may not be able to shop in Copley Square, Boston, for chic high-end items at full-price, Finders Keepers Consignment provides the opportunity to add luxurious accessories to their closet. Finders Keepers, which carries previously-owned designer fashions in exquisite condition, celebrated its grand opening at 495 Eastern Avenue, Lynn, on March 5.

“We’ve been busy selling on social media and online platforms,” says Karyn Pallotta, Owner. “The store is finally finished, and we are inviting everyone. We have a huge selection of bags. Someone just bought a Burberry bag and wallet.”

Finders Keepers Consignment Owner, Karyn Pallotta, holding a popular Louis Vuitton dog carrier on sale for $2,900 at her boutique, during the grand opening on March 5.

Finders Keepers features a grand collection of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Burberry handbags and shawls.

“Louis Vuitton is iconic,” explains Pallotta. “It goes up in value. It’s one of the best designer bags.”

A luxurious display of Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Chanel, Dolce & Gabanna, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton heels (some never worn) ascends like a tiered champagne tower in the center of the room. Behind the table of stilettos is a plush leopard-print high-heel chair that Pallotta found on consignment in New Hampshire.

“People want high-end designers,” Pallotta says. “Consignment works great because the people who can’t afford it when it’s $4,000 can come here and get it for $1,500. It’s like brand new.”

Further inside, customers can find Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade pocketbooks, as well as a selection of $20-$30 Nine West, Tory Burch, and Kate Spade shoes and boots. Pallotta also consigns some clothing, such as Eileen Fisher pieces, Burberry skirts and dresses, and Armani.

Louis Vuitton and Chanel-inspired T-shirts can be seen from the window frontage of the main street boutique that’s display cases are filled with Tiffany & Company jewelry, Christian Dior sunglasses, and designer wallets and clutches.

At a time when few are buying ball gowns, Pallotta has adjusted her focus to accommodate life during a pandemic. Pallotta sells designer-inspired face masks that she embellishes with Swarovski crystals in the shape of glistening footballs, lips, and skulls; in addition to adorned Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox caps and winter hats.

“Don’t give up. Keep pushing forward,” Pallotta advises to entrepreneurs wanting to open businesses during the pandemic. “I have another job at an airline that I do in the morning, and then I come here.”

Pallotta sends accessories everywhere – New York, Chicago, Houston, and Florida – and recently received a floral arrangement from a grateful customer in Louisana who purchased a handbag from Finders Keepers.

“I love that you can find what you’re looking for in impeccable condition at unbelievable prices,” explains Pallotta, formerly of Revere, and now a Peabody resident. “Someone else loved it, and now you can love it. Finders Keepers.”

Visit Karyn Pallotta at Finders Keepers Consignment, located at 495 Eastern Avenue, Lynn, call for an appointment at (781) 241-3564, or view high-end accessories and clothing online soon at www.FindersKeepers77.com.