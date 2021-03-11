Marvin’s Back: Highly Successful Coach Avery Set to Lead Classical

Game on.

The Lynn Classical boys basketball team open its season Friday at Revere High School.

Marvin Avery, who guided Lynn Tech to the 2002 state championship and had 263 victories in his 15-year career at Tech, is returning to the scene as the head coach of the Lynn Classical team.

And that’s great news for Lynn Classical and Bill Devin’s athletic program.

Marvin Avery needs no introduction to area basketball fans. His work at Tech was extraordinary, bringing the Tigers to four Eastern Mass. finals and two state championship games. He was twice named Boston Globe Coach of the Year.

Three of Coach Avery’s superstar players at Tech, Antonio Anderson (Memphis), Corey Bingham (Toledo), and Tony Gallo (Towson State) went on to play Division 1 college basketball, with Anderson ultimately playing for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Anderson is now the head coach of the two-time defending Division 1 state champion Lynn English boys basketball team, so the coach and his former player will soon be facing off for the first time on opposing benches.

“I’m very excited to be back as a head coach and I’m looking forward to the challenge and I hope to build up the program,” said Avery. “We have some very talented players.”

One of those talented players is freshman phenom Marquese L’Italien Avery, who is Marvin’s son. Marquese, who is 6-feet tall, will start in the backcourt for the Rams and reportedly has a Pancho Bingham-caliber all-around game.

Jayden Thornton, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, will be a very explosive offensive player for the Rams. Angel Garcia, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, returns as a starting center. Thornton and Garcia will be the team’s co-captains. Juniors Jadden Gonzalez, Tyler Wilson, and Nathan Reyes will also have prominent roles for the Rams. Other members of the varsity are Antonoio Flores Chinchilla, Yelson Gutierrez, Daren Omoregie, Derek Omeregie, Gursharan Sandhu, and Josiah Severe.

Avery will be assisted on the Classical staff by head assistant coach Rob Upton, who is a Syracuse graduate and former head coach of the Classical boys soccer team, JV coach Richard Warren Sr., who coached with Avery at Tech, and Rod Valrie Jr., who coached at Pickering Middle School.

Avery is looking forward to the 2021 season, especially the crosstown showdowns against Anderson and the Bulldogs.

“I coached Antonio, but I’ve never coached against him,” said Avery. “Antonio knows me and I know him, so there will be competitive games and it will great for the city and the kids.”

Avery said he is grateful to Classical Principal Amy Dunn and Athletic Director Bill Devin for the coaching opportunity.

“I can’t thank Amy Dunn and Bill Devin enough for the opportunity to get back into coaching in the city of Lynn,” said Avery.

Avery said he will continue coaching the Mass Thundercats AAU girls basketball team with former Tech Principal James Ridley. He is in his 24th season in the Thundercats’ organization.