Demakes Family YMCA Opening Soon

The new Lynn YMCA will have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 7 with the Demakes Family along with other dignitaries. Over a span of three centuries the YMCA officially opened in 1870 on Market Street until 1972 when it moved to Neptune Boulevard. A modern facility will open adjacent to the Neptune building on May 10 for the membership.

This new YMCA will have a café and a culinary arts kitchen for teaching healthy cooking skills as well as a roof top garden. The main objective is to work with local restaurants, celebrity chefs, and offer nutritional programs by the Lynn Community Health Center.

A community space section will be utilized for meetings next to a technology center for class instruction and for personal use. Women, Men, and Family Locker rooms will be available separately and will house steam rooms in each area.

The second floor offers fitness programs from weight lifting, resistant machines, stationery bikes, a dual track, and aerobics. A beautiful gym has basketball and pickle ball courts.

Executive Director Andrea Baez is so excited to open up in May as she explained, “The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is on Friday of May 7 and on Monday of May 10 the facility will open for the membership. I cannot wait to show off this new state-of-the-art building for the City of Lynn. It was long overdue; the pandemic had shown all of us that physical and mental health needs must be taken care of. This “Y” will be able to do it with body, mind, and spirit. Our aquatic pool area has three bodies of water for people to swim, steam, and sauna. This facility has everything for anyone to do here.”

The new YMCA offers fun and different programs for people of every age group to experience a fresh successful life style.