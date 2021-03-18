Mayor McGee Will Not Seek Re-Election This Fall

Special to the Journal

In an announcement that surprised residents in Lynn and across the entire North Shore, Mayor Thomas McGee said he will not be a candidate for re-election in the 2021 election this fall.

McGee was elected mayor in 2017 following his distinguished service as a state representative and state senator representing Lynn and the district on Beacon Hill.

Mayor Thomas M. McGee.

Local officials praised McGee’s outstanding record as mayor of the city and his family’s incredible legacy of public service. McGee’s father, the late Thomas McGee, was a city official and became the Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

“Mayor McGee has been a fantastic colleague in government and a long-time friend,” said Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre. “Mayor McGee was the right person at the right time to stabilize a floundering city. He has brought us back even through unprecedented pandemic times to lead us and provide now a strong foundation to many years to come. He has really set the course and the standard for how an elected official should conduct himself and be the fabric of a community that he loves and has served for almost 30 years in various offices. I commend him, respect him, and wish him prosperity, health, and general accolades for the job he has done.”

State Rep. Dan Cahill, a former Lynn city councilor, said, “I want to thank Mayor McGee for his outstanding public service to Lynn and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. I wish him the best of luck in his next endeavors. I greatly appreciate his guidance and mentorship of me during my career as well.”

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo also thanked McGee for being a colleague, mentor, and friend.

“Over the last few years, Mayor McGee has been a trusted colleague, a mentor and most importantly a friend,” said Arrigo. “I am saddened by the news that Mayor McGee will not seek re-election, but I am grateful for his 27 years of service to his city and our Commonwealth. Although Mayor McGee’s voice will be greatly missed, I wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Following is Mayor Thomas McGee’s announcement:

It has been a great honor to serve as Mayor of the City of Lynn, and, as an elected official for the past 26 years. I ran for Mayor to provide strong leadership and vision at a challenging turning point in our city’s history. I am confident in all that we have accomplished during this time including: stabilizing the most significant financial crisis the city had endured in decades; economic development and planning including the waterfront, open space, and fair housing priorities; advancing a much-needed commitment to racial equity, inclusion, and justice for all; substantial infrastructure investment; fully funding net school spending, advocating for the Student Opportunity Act, and planning for school building capital projects; increased public safety personnel; professionalized and improved customer service, training, and hiring processes; forging strong community and regional partnerships; and of course, coming together to combat the unprecedented and devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under my administration we have put together a professional team of hardworking and dedicated public servants who care deeply about this City, and I am proud to collaborate alongside them every day. The City of Lynn is on solid footing and in a position to continue to move forward on that trajectory. Tough decisions have been made, and the pieces are in place for those that are ready to serve so that they may build on the vision for the next chapter of Lynn’s bright future. Thank you to my family, my staff, and the community, who have shown me so much support throughout my career, and provided me the opportunity to serve and do my best to make Lynn a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Being your Mayor has been the honor of a lifetime, and though I have made the decision not to be a candidate in this year’s election, I am confident that you will choose a new leader who builds on the important work we’ve done these last four years. I am committed to serving out my term with the same honesty, integrity, and respect I’ve shown throughout my public service. And I look forward to carrying out the incredible responsibilities of this office with enthusiasm, resolve, and an abiding love for our city for the remainder of my time as your Mayor. We have much left to accomplish. Together. Thank you. For your support, your encouragement, and your always candid feedback. I am truly grateful to all who lend their voices for a just, equitable, and prosperous Lynn. Because Lynn is a City we all believe in.