Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Kruizenga Named to Dean’s List at Dickinson College

Alexandria Kruizenga, a junior quantitative economics and mathematics major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. A graduate of Phillips Academy, she is the daughter of Leonard Kruizenga of Lynn, Mass.

All students earning a position on the dean’s list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, national liberal-arts college is home to approximately 2,200 students from across the country and around the world. The college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the campus, the community and the globe. www.dickinson.edu.

Mieses Named to Dean’s List at Bates College

Abraham Mieses of Lynn, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.

Mieses, the son of Jose O. Mieses and Rosario E. Fresco, is a 2019 graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School. He is majoring in neuroscience and mathematics at Bates.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.

URI Students Named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. The following students were named to Dean’s List:

Hieu Bui of Lynn

Kiki Kostolias of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

Gabrielle Soares of Lynn

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

As a public Land Grant University in a highly competitive region in the United States, URI carefully monitors and manages its tuition and fee rates to remain one of the most affordable universities in the Northeast for both in-state and out-of-state students. An estimated 90% of undergraduate students receive annual financial aid and institutional support

The University’s total fall 2020 enrollment of 17,649 students comprises 15,393 full- and part-time undergraduate students, including 748 pharmacy six-year professional practice, and 2,256 full- and part-time graduate students. About 52% of the total student body is from Rhode Island and 48% are from out of state or foreign countries. The student body includes students from 48 U.S. states and territories, and 67 nations.

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research in ocean, environmental and health sciences extends the University’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its interdisciplinary courses provide students with uniquel opportunities and experiences,

Over the last ten years, the University has completed more than $710 million in capital projects, including new construction, and renovation and rehabilitation of existing buildings across its four campuses. The University’s campus locations, include the main campus, located on 1,248 acres in rural Kingston, the Graduate School of Oceanography, located on 165 acres on Narragansett Bay, the W. Alton Jones Campus in West Greenwich, a 1,200-acre nature preserve, the Alan Shawn Feinstein College of Education and Professional Studies and the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center, both in the capital city of Providence, RI.

Valeri Named to Deans’ List at Bryant University

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Lindsey Valeri, class of 2024, from Lynn, has been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2020 semester.

“The challenges of the last year have revealed the character and grit of our community of scholars,” said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M, reflecting on Bryant’s successful fall semester. “I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit.”

About Bryant University

For 158 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,800 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 49 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron’s. Visit www.Bryant.edu.

Local Student Named to Centre College Dean’s List

Jorge Trejo Fernandez has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

A graduate of KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate, Jorge Trejo Fernandez’s parents are Alejandro Trejo and Yenersy Fernandez, both of Lynn.

Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.

Marino of Lynn Recognized for Academic Excellence

Worcester Academy proudly announces its Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List for Semester 1 of the 2020-2021 School Year. The honors represent the achievements that each of the Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth.

Among the students is Nicholas Marino of Lynn, Class of 2023, Second Honors.

About Worcester Academy

Worcester Academy is an acclaimed independent school overlooking the thriving city of Worcester, Massachusetts. A proud community of explorers and collaborators, we prepare our students not just for college, but for life; through an expansive curriculum that balances problem-solving with communication skills, independence with connection, and hard work with fun and creativity. Our students benefit from an experiential education that expands their perspectives, builds their character, and deepens their understanding through community engagement and real-world application–enabling them to “Achieve the Honorable” (the Academy motto) with their classmates and peers; in the Worcester community; and throughout their lives.

Emerson College Announces Dean’s List Honorees for Fall 2020 Semester

The following students have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Lily Doolin of Lynn. Major – Writing, Lit and Publishing. Class of 2021.

Sara Tesh of Lynn. Major – Marketing Communication. Class of 2021.

About Emerson College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups.

Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris. The College has an active network of 51,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.