Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local student named to Fairfield Dean List

The following Fairfield University student received Deans List Honors for the Fall 2020 semester.

Grace Couillard

In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Local Assumption Student Inducted into Sociology International Honor Society

The Assumption Department of Sociology & Criminology has announced that 16 students have become a members of Alpha Kappa Delta, the international honor society in sociology. Local students include:

Emma Panacopoulos of Lynn

Meagan Molea of Lynn

“Induction into Assumption’s chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa recognizes students’ commitment to their academic pursuits and making contributions to the field of sociology,” said Angela Kaufman-Parks, Ph.D., department chair and associate professor of sociology and criminology. “We are pleased to honor these students and we look forward to witnessing how they will reflect the Society’s purpose ‘to investigate humanity for the purpose of service.’”

Alpha Kappa Delta was founded in 1920 at the University of Southern California, home of one of the first departments of sociology in the United States. To be inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta, students must be in their junior year, hold a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0, and rank in the top 35 percent of their class. Eligible students must also complete at least four sociology courses, earning an average GPA of 3.0 or higher in those four courses.

Local student makes dean’s list at Connecticut College

The following student has been named to the Connecticut College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester:

Karen Barahona of Lynn, 2021, Dean’s Honors, Sociology and History

About Connecticut College

Resident named to dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac

The following local student was named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University:

Pedro Cesa

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

