Guest Op-Ed: Work on Your Mother’s Day Memories

Plan your telephone call to say hello to mom this Sunday. Better yet, if possible, make a visit with a card or even some flowers or maybe some brownies or a special treat. Moms deserve to be treated special. Take her out to lunch or dinner if possible. It doesn’t have to be Sunday, maybe Saturday would work better. Tell mom what she means to you. Let her know that you love her and that you give thanks for all she has done for you. Let her know she was a good mother and that you are grateful for everything. Moms need to hear it and you’ll be glad for everything you do for your mother.

However, you may not be so fortunate. My mother Eula Hinkle Mollette, passed away many years ago. My son’s mother Karen Mollette passed away in 2002. The years go by quickly. For too many, Mother’s Day can be a sad day because mom is no longer here. All you have is your many memories and too often memories are filled with mixed emotions. You remember what was wonderful, but you may start thinking about all you wish you had done or could do if you had her today. If you have your mother today then celebrate in every way you can.

Sadly over 200,000 women are in prison or jail in the United States today. Eighty percent of these women have minor children. Mother’s Day is a painful day for these women and their families.

Millions of children live with parents who are addicted to alcohol or drugs or both. These children are raised in sad environments where they have had to emotionally and often even financially help their parents. Often, these daily struggles make it difficult to celebrate the “picture perfect” day that is touted by the flower and card companies. They may go to buy a Mother’s Day card but just cannot find one that really expresses how they feel. Many children have been raised in painful, abusive environments and Mother’s Day is depressing because they can’t conjure up that many good memories of mom. Many of these children want mom to be well and healthy. They want to know that they are loved by mom. Unfortunately, there are so many adults who have mothers who could never turn their lives around. They are often exhausted from trying to make “Mom and family” work.

Mother’s Day is our opportunity to try to do the right things again. Using words like, “I care, love, appreciate, thank you and any that express your heart’s desire to be connected are worthwhile expressions. When you do the best you can do, you can at least look back and know that you tried.

When Mom and our loved ones are no longer with us then all we have are our memories. If you have any time left to work on your Mother’s Day memories you won’t regret it in the years to come.

