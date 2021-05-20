Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Patankar Graduates from The University of Tampa

Yeshshri Patankar, of Lynn, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Patankar graduated with a Master of Science – MS Degree in Exercise and Nutrition Science.

The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees, the deans of UT’s four colleges and student challenge speakers. Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University serves approximately 10,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s 195 countries.

Local Students Graduate from Assumption University

Nearly 400 graduates received a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 104th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 9, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. Pulitzer Prize-winning and nationally syndicated Washington Post columnist George F. Will, Ph.D., delivered what he called the “last Assumption lecture for which you will be a captive audience” to the Class of 2021, in which he urged the graduates to live in the present while also imagining the past. The Class of 2021 is the first to graduate from Assumption University, which transitioned from Assumption College last year. Local students included:

Andrew Moccia, of Lynn

Emma Panacopoulos, of Lynn

St. John’s Prep Announces Academic Honors

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the third quarter of the 2020–2021 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Third Quarter 2020–2021.

Lynn

Headmaster’s List

William Bochnak ‘26

Henri Gjoka ‘21

Dominic Greaves ‘23

Albert Hofeldt ‘23

Willem Hofeldt ‘24

Caleb Marsters ‘22

Gabriel Mieses ‘23

George Nikolakopoulos ‘21

Denzel Ovando ‘26

Principal’s List

Craig Burton ‘24

Mickey Kuleszka ‘27

Nicholas Anthony Marino ‘23

Anthony Smart ‘24

Nova Vargas Receives Trimester 2 Honors

Pingree School is proud to announce that Alexa Nova Vargas of Lynn has been placed on the Honor Roll for the second trimester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Honor Roll is calculated at the end of each trimester on the basis of the grades earned during that trimester only. Students in the top 10% of each class earn High Honors; students in the second 10% of each class earn Honors; students in the third 10% of each class are placed on the Head