Lynn’s Ellis Selected to the USA Olympic Boxing Team

Special To The Journal

Lynn amateur boxer Rashida Ellis has been selected as a member of the USA Boxing Olympic Team and will compete in the Summer Olympic Games that begin July 23 in Tokyo.

Ellis, who has trained at the Private Jewels Fitness Club in Lynn, will compete in the women’s lightweight (132 pounds) division. Ellis won bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games and she will be looking to win Team USA’s first women’s lightweight Olympic medal.

“Qualifying for the Olympics has been one of my deepest dreams,” said Ellis. “I never doubt my ability. I have stopped being afraid of what could go wrong and start being excited about what could go right. So, I embrace my mistakes and learn from them, as my mistakes have helped me improve and reach the Olympics. I don’t do easy; I make things happen. The hard work and dedication with effort and determination, I can succeed.”

Rashida is the daughter of Ronald Ellis and Margaret Ellis. She is the sister of two professional boxers, welterweight “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, and super middleweight Ronald Ellis. The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled to be held in 2020, but were rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic