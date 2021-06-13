CYR Campaign Receives Wide Local Support

Special to the Journal

The Cyr Committee most recent campaign finance report filed for the month of May demonstrates the broad appeal of his campaign for Mayor with contributions from many individuals.

The May 31 (June 1) filing with the Office of Campaign Finance showed $46,662.54 raised in the month of May bringing Cyr’s total cash on hand to $64,331.88. The campaign made a deposit on June 1st of $14,116.67 bringing the present cash on hand to $78,448.55.

Cry said “I am pleased my hard working committee received the support of many contributors, large, and small from our area.”

Cyr, Lynn’s City Council President the past four years was joined by his wife, Dale (Dorgan) and sons Christian and Kylian as they kicked off Cyr’s mayoral campaign opening his downtown campaign headquarters at 38 Andrew Street, on May 22.

At the event Cyr was joined by fellow City Councillors, Councillors at Large Brian LaPierre and Hong Net, Ward Councillors Rick Starbard (Ward 2), Richard Colucci (Ward 4), and Fred Hogan (Ward 6).

In his remarks Cyr said his choice of a downtown office was in recognition of the revitalization happening in the core of the city.

“I think we are all happy to see the downtown filled with construction workers and equipment building the new better Lynn, providing needed housing, and bringing dollars to local businesses.”

Campaign Treasurer Richard Parker said it was important to Cyr that his campaign financing be accurate, timely and transparent. Parker stated, “Unfortunately a dated story with a misleading headline reported incorrectly which mayoral candidate led in fundraising.”

If elected Cyr, who worked in the late former Mayor Pat McManus’ office, would be the first mayoral aid since Tony Marino to become Mayor and he would be the first Lynn Tech graduate to be elected Mayor.

