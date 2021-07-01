International Soccer Star: Lynn English Goalkeeper Jack Mancaniello is Making Waves in Spain Tournament

The news coming out of Spain is that Lynn English High School soccer star Jack Mancaniello is making a name for himself in an elite international soccer tournament featuring the top players in Europe.

“I’m just enjoying the experience I’ve had training with my team and playing in the games,” said Mancaniello humbly in an interview with the Lynn Journal.

Lynn English junior Jack Mancaniello is pictured in Spain where he is competing in an elite international soccer tournament.

Lynn English soccer coach Kerry King understands why the international soccer scouts and opposing players have been impressed by Mancaniello’s goalkeeping performances for the Rush North Shore contingent.

“This is a great opportunity for Jack because he checks all the boxes when you look for a dynamic goaltender,” said King. “He’s got great athleticism and he’s got great size (6-feet-3, 160 pounds) and more importantly, he’s got great desire to excel.”

At age 16 and the youngest player on his team in the 18-under tournament, Mancaniello has been using his long reach, mobility, and quickness to his advantage to patrol the 8-feet-high and 24-feet-wide soccer net. College coaches are becoming aware of Mancaniello’s emergence as a Division 1 prospect.

“The attention that Jack is getting in Spain is an unbelievable opportunity to expose himself to international soccer as well as the best college programs around the country,” said King. “I will tell you that Jack wants it more than anybody. This couldn’t happen to a nicer kid or a more hard-working kid.”

Mancaniello, who was fully vaccinated before the trip, is competing in Barcelona for the Rush North Shore contingent that plays in the Elite Development Program (EDP). Mancaniello has been the goalkeeper in games against national teams from Norway, Denmark, Italy, France, and Spain.

“I’m very confident in my abilities,” said Jack prior to the trip. “I was called up to this team, so obviously they think I can compete at this level. And I know that I have what it takes to perform well.”

He sees his international playing experience as another step toward his goal of playing collegiate and professional soccer.

“I would love to play college soccer but one of my dreams is to play soccer in Europe,” said Mancaniello.

Jack, son of Lynn English Vice Principal Jennifer Mancaniello and Libby Mancaniello, credited Coach Kerry King for his advancement as a goalkeeper.

“I love Coach King – he’s been there forever in my soccer career,” said King. “He’s a very good resource to have if you’re trying to get to play at a higher level. And he’s a great person, too.”

King offered characteristic candor about Mancaniello’s expected return to his Lynn English boys soccer team that rolled to a 14-0-2 record and the NEC championship in Jack’s freshman season in net and reached the GBL Cup finals this spring.

“I hope Jack will be back for two more years unless someone plucks him from our program,” said King. “I hope he stays and I know his mother would want him to stay, but with his trajectory you just never know. When you play internationally and compete at that level, there are also Academy teams like the Revolution Academy team. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that Jack will be playing for English this fall.”

There is another member of the Mancaniello family who is climbing the Lynn Youth Soccer ranks in impressive fashion. Jack’s younger brother, Ryan, 9, is a rising star in the program.