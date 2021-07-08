From the Office of Rep. Seth Moulton

Succeeds in Attaching $19.5 Million for Local Projects to House Surface Transportation Bill

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced that the House passed the Investing in a New Vision for Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act, which includes funding for four of the local projects Rep. Moulton requested for funding through the House committee on Transportation and Infrastructure back in May. He is a member of the committee.

While the bill must still advance through the Senate, which has yet to pass its own surface transportation bill, if the funding remains in the bill, Moulton will have secured $19,598,980 into the Sixth Congressional District which Moulton represents. The inclusion of Member Designated Projects has been opposed by Republicans.

The four projects for which Moulton secured funding include: Double-Tracking on Haverhill Line in Massachusetts, Lynn Complete Streets Project, Lynn Commuter Rail Station Rehabilitation and Peabody Canal Riverwalk Construction.

Passing the INVEST Act through the House is a huge step forward towards funding some of my major priorities for Massachusetts,” said Rep. Moulton. “These projects will give people more choices for how they get around, which means more freedom from traffic congestion. It was disappointing to see most Republicans vote against a transformational infrastructure bill, and it remains a fight to get this through the Senate, but we are one big step closer to funding important projects for the great people I represent.”

Member Designated Projects allow Members of Congress to request funding for transportation projects. Moulton has made modernizing the nation’s transportation system a top priority and is a leading advocate in Congress for high-speed rail. More details about each of the projects here:

Double-Tracking on Haverhill Line in Massachusetts: Investments that will add 6 miles of double-track on the Haverhill Line between Lawrence and Wilmington.

Lynn Complete Streets Project: Investments that will extend roadway reconstruction and safety improvements currently under construction in downtown Lynn.

Lynn Commuter Rail Station Rehabilitation: Investments that will allow MassDOT and the MBTA to rehabilitate the Lynn Commuter Rail Station.

Peabody Canal Riverwalk Construction: Investments that will construct a multimodal riverwalk while simultaneously replacing the failing south canal wall in Peabody.

Passage through the House is only the second step in the process. Next, the Senate must pass a surface transportation bill of their own. After both chambers have bills, the House and Senate will convene to conference over the two bills before it eventually heads to the president’s desk.

Every five years, Congress must authorize the spending of federal money on the nation’s transportation system. The INVEST in America Act is the authorization bill for the next half-decade. It’s one of three infrastructure proposals circulating in Washington. Moulton has also led the effort to increase funding for high-speed rail in the infrastructure bills.

This week Moulton built an 80-person strong coalition with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jim Costa and Senators Ed Markey and Kirsten Gillibrand to advocate for more funding for high-speed rail.

Encourages Owners of Small Business Transportation Companies Hurt by the Pandemic to Apply for Federal Grants

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) encouraged business owners who operate charter buses, passenger vessels, school buses and pilot vessel services to apply for grants Congress created through the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) grants program.

The grants could help fixed-route bus lines, water taxis, tour companies and other transportation businesses that lost at least 25 percent of their annual revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners that receive the grants can use them to maintain payroll, hire back employees who were laid off and cover applicable overhead and operational expenses, but they need to act fast. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 19, 2021.

“Now that Americans have vaccines, they need rides to school, to work, to go out to eat, or to get to a wedding they put on hold. The small businesses we counted on to take us places before the pandemic need some help getting back on their feet,” said Rep. Moulton.“If you run a transportation business that’s taken a hit because of the pandemic, I hope that you apply for these grants and they help get you back in action.”

Congress created the CERTS program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. It covers motorcoach, school bus, passenger vessel, and pilot vessel companies.

Congress provided the Treasury Department $2 billion in grants which the department will send to eligible companies that certify they have experienced an annual revenue loss of 25 percent or more as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19.

CERTS grant funds are primarily to cover payroll costs but may also be used to cover other expenses related to the pandemic like the cost of cleaning services or masks and other protective measures from COVID-19 for workers and customers. It can also fund continued operations and maintenance of existing equipment and facilities; rent, leases, insurance, and interest on regular debt service.

The CERTS portal is now open, but people need to move quickly. Applications are only accepted through July 19, 2021.

To be considered for a CERTS grant, an application must be completed, electronically signed, and submitted through the portal by 11:59 PM ET on July 19. After the deadline, the portal will not accept new applications, and users will not be able to finish draft applications in the portal.

For more information about the CERTS grant or to apply please visit: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-american-industry/coronavirus-economic-relief-for-transportation-services .