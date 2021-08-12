Moulton Announces $208 million Army Contract for GE Engines Built in Lynn

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced that the Army has awarded General Electric Aviation a $208,162,355 contract to overhaul the T700 engine. The majority of the work that this contract funds will happen in Lynn.

The T700 engine powers several military helicopters, including the H-60 Black Hawk and the AH-64 Longbow Apache. The Army contract will fund an overhaul of the engine’s cold section module, the piece that provides clean air to the rest of the engine.

“When I was in Iraq, few things were more comforting than hearing a Black Hawk or Apache overhead. I didn’t know at the time that the engines I heard were built a few miles from where I grew up. Lynn had my back then, and I’m proud to continue going to bat for them now,” Moulton said. “This work isn’t just about jobs—though it will support good jobs in Lynn—it is about our national security, and continuing to hold the upper hand on the battlefield.”

“GE is proud to continue its support of the Army’s T700 engine fleet through this overhaul contract,” said Harry Nahatis, Vice President and General Manager of GE Turboshaft Engines. “With more than 100 million engine flight hours, the T700 engine continues to prove its mettle and reliability for over four decades of Army service.”

According to GE, the more than 20,000 T700 engines that have been produced over the last four decades have surpassed more than 100 million flight hours.

Moulton is a member of the Armed Services Committee, which writes the National Defense Authorization Act, the legislation Congress uses to fund the Pentagon, which distributes the government contracts that funds this work.

This is the latest in a series of contracts that GE Lynn has been awarded during Moulton’s tenure in Congress. In February 2019, for example, Moulton helped secure a $517,375,800 contract for the Improved Turbine Engine Program. This followed a contract for work on more than 2,000 helicopters that Moulton helped secure in 2016.