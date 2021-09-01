MassDOT Releases Labor Day Travel Advisory

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public to plan ahead for Labor Day Weekend travel, drive in off peak hours if possible, utilize available technology tools for trips including www.mass511.com, consider public transportation if possible to reach destinations and bring a face-covering as some municipalities have a mask mandate for indoor venues.

“We expect traffic levels to be high this Labor Day Weekend especially during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Anyone driving should plan ahead, anticipate that trips will take longer than expected, and if possible use public transportation to reach destinations.”

Due to the anticipated higher than normal daily traffic volumes for several days leading up to and including Monday, Labor Day, MassDOT is taking several steps to ease congestion:

• Shutting down scheduled non-emergency construction effective at 5 a.m., Friday, September 3. Scheduled road work will then resume at the start of normal business hours on Tuesday, September 7.

• Deploying the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy earlier than usual in the afternoon by opening at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 2 and at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September 3. The HOV lane will be closed on Monday, September 6. The HOV will have normal hours Thursday and Friday mornings, from 5 a.m. through 10 a.m. Normal deployment resumes on Tuesday, September 7.

• The additional “swing lane” on Route 1A southbound at the Sumner Tunnel will be closed on Monday, September 6. Normal deployment resumes on Tuesday, September 7, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

At Boston Logan International Airport, Worcester Regional Airport, Hanscom Field and Flynn Cruiseport Boston, passenger and employee safety is Massport’s top priority. A federal mask mandate remains in place at all transportation facilities, which requires all passengers and staff to wear face covering while at the airport and cruise terminals, as well as while riding public and private transportation systems.

Due to ongoing construction at Logan Airport, passengers are urged to plan their trip to and from the airport ahead of time. Construction updates are available at FlyLogan.com.

Massport encourages passengers to take the Logan Express bus service from Braintree, Framingham, or Woburn. Logan Express e-ticket information can be found at: LoganExpress.com. For other transportation options to and from Logan Airport, visit FlyLogan.com.

The public is reminded that Monday, September 6, is a state holiday and among offices closed are those of the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Customer service centers which have been open during the pandemic will reopen by appointment only on Tuesday, September 7. Meanwhile, AAA members may visit any AAA Northeast location by appointment for some Registry transactions and more than 40 Registry transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV.

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE, will be increasing patrols on all major roadways to support roadside assistance needs. Requests for assistance can be initiated by calling 911.

Due to the holiday weekend, the MBTA has released the following information regarding travel on Monday, September 6:

• All subway and commuter rail lines, buses, trackless trolleys, and commuter rails will operate on a Sunday schedule.

• There will be no ferry service on the F1 (Hingham – Boston).

• All other ferry lines will operate on a weekend schedule.

• The RIDE will operate on a Sunday schedule.

• Please note that there is no Sunday service for the Stoughton and Needham lines.

• For more information, visit: www.mbta.com/holidays

• MBTA customers are reminded that, due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory on MBTA vehicles, at MBTA stations and at bus stops.

For traffic and road conditions, drivers may use the following options to make decisions:

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

• Visit www.mass511.com to view travel times, road construction, traffic alerts or crashes along a route. Incidents, road closures, lane closures, real-time live traffic cameras, and weather alerts/forecasts, can all be viewed on the interactive live Traffic Map.

• Dial 511 from a landline or cell phone to hear information on current conditions on major roadways.

• Register for a Mass511 account to create and personalize routes and alerts to be notified of events on those routes ahead of time.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to find out about impacts on traffic flow on major state highways.

Drivers are reminded to avoid littering on roadways. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $5,500 for the first offense.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wishes all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.