Former Postal Worker from Lynn Sentenced for Stealing Mail

A former U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee was sentenced in federal court in Boston for stealing mail, including almost $5,000 in stimulus payments, and making over $16,000 in fraudulent purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Angela Gomez, 40, of Lynn, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to three months in prison and three years of supervised release. On May 11, 2021, Gomez pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee. As part of the plea agreement, Gomez has agreed to pay $21,387 in restitution to the victims.

In February 2020, investigators received information that customers in Lynn reported missing mail. For example, one USPS customer reported that an expected Lilly Pulitzer gift card never arrived in the mail. Further investigation revealed that USPS City Carrier Assistant Angela Gomez handled that particular customer’s route. Records indicated that the expected gift card was used in January 2020 for purchases delivered to Gomez’s then-home address and that the corresponding email address belonged to Gomez. Subsequent surveillance of Gomez during the performance of her duties revealed that she rifled through and stole mail on 21 separate occasions.

An Eastern Bank fraud investigator, who was investigating multiple unauthorized ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases made using three separate Eastern Bank accounts, contacted federal investigators. The Eastern Bank accounts were owned by individuals who resided on the carrier route Gomez was assigned to prior to when the unauthorized transactions began. Eastern Bank records confirmed three compromised accounts. Security camera video footage related to several of the unauthorized debit card purchases (including at Walmart and Target shopping centers) showed Gomez making unauthorized purchases using debit cards associated with the three compromised Eastern Bank accounts. In addition, ATM and bank security camera videos from Eastern Bank showed Gomez making unauthorized cash withdrawals from the three Eastern Bank accounts. In total, $16,587 was stolen from the three Eastern Bank accounts.

Gomez also stole four U.S. Treasury Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks, more commonly known as stimulus checks, totaling $4,800, which were intended for delivery to USPS customers who lived on Gomez’s carrier route.

In total, Gomez stole $21,387 in fraudulent debit card purchases, ATM withdrawals and stimulus checks.

