Lynn Native Successfully Completes Assignment Aboard Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat: USS Constitution

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk

A Lynn, Massachusetts, native, Petty Officer 2nd Class Joanna Medina, bid farewell to the officers and crew after completing a successful, two-year tour aboard USS Constitution, Sept. 16.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

“I will never forget the amazing people I’ve met while serving aboard,” said Medina, who serves as a boatswain’s mate.

Medina has served in the Navy for six years and her previous duty station was USS Rushmore.

Medina is a 2013 graduate of Lynn English High School.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.