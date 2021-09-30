Game of the Week: St. Mary’s-Fenwick Football Rivalry Resumes

Is there a bigger football game on the North Shore than St. Mary’s-Bishop Fenwick Friday night on the Crusaders’ home field?

Two undefeated Catholic Central League rivals. Two teams that did not play against each other last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two teams that appeared in 2018 and 2019 Super Bowls, respectively. And two neighbors who have battled it out for championships in other sports.

“It’s a big game,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Newhall, whose girls’ basketball teams annually play Fenwick in CCL mega-showdowns. “I think you’ll see one of the largest crowds of the season at the game.”

Coach Sean Driscoll’s football Spartans certainly did their share to enhance the stakes of this game by defeating Bishop Feehan, 28-14, last Friday. That win so impressed the state football community that the Boston Globe ranked St. Mary’s at No. 20 in this week’s poll.

St. Mary’s running back David Brown Jr. continued his prolific season with three touchdowns and 146 yards rushing, coming off a 5-TD effort a week earlier.

“David had another great game,” said Driscoll. “Our quarterback, Ally Barry, rushed for 94 yards and had a really good game as well. Derek Coulanges also had a touchdown. I thought our defense also played really well.”

Meanwhile, junior placekicker Mike Anderson, a second-year varsity player, was a perfect 4-of-4 on PATs.

Driscoll understands the tradition of the St. Mary’s-Fenwick game. “I think this has always been a rival game. We didn’t get a chance to play last year, so that makes it a little bit bigger. But it’s a big game for everyone. They’re undefeated and we’re undefeated, so it’s the first real showdown of the year, I guess you can say.”

Driscoll said he was pleased to see his team being recognized by the Globe with its Top 20 ranking. “I was surprised in a sense, but I think it’s deserved, based on the way we played the last three weeks. With that said, we have a tough schedule ahead, so hopefully we can keep it rolling and stay there.”