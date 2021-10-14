Mayor McGee Endorses Jared Nicholson

Mayor Thomas M. McGee has announced that he is endorsing Jared Nicholson for Mayor of Lynn.

In his announcement Mayor McGee said that “being Mayor requires patience, an open mind, forward thinking, thoughtfulness, poise under pressure, and consensus building. That’s how I’ve approached the work of being your Mayor these past four years.

“Jared Nicholson possesses all of these abilities and more. I have had the privilege of serving alongside him on the School Committee and witness firsthand his passion, determination, and commitment to Lynn. Jared has shown he is a valued teammate and proven leader.”

Mayor McGee expressed strong support for Nicholson’s readiness for the job and vision for the future, “Jared is best suited to be your next Mayor and lead Lynn during this critical time. He will listen to every person, make tough decisions when necessary, be fiscally responsible, and bring the community together. He has a vision for our city that will not only build upon the great work my administration has been able to put into place; but most importantly, is inclusive of every person that wants to live, work, or raise a family here in Lynn.”

Nicholson said, “Mayor McGee has set the standard for values-based leadership, ethical governance, and forward thinking in City Hall. From his skillful management of our finances to his far-sighted support of our infrastructure, Mayor McGee has delivered real progress for the City of Lynn. It’s truly an honor to have his endorsement in this election and speaks to the opportunity we have to build on the progress we are experiencing under Mayor McGee’s leadership.”