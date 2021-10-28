Enjoy a Safe Halloween

Yes, we all want to party and enjoy this Halloween season as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic, especially after Halloween essentially was cancelled last year.

But we urge all of our readers not to overdo it and to enjoy the holiday responsibly with their friends and loved ones.

Excessive drinking never makes sense and there never is a good excuse for it.

So let’s dress up in our Squid Games costumes — but remember that the winner of the game had to keep his head (literally and figuratively) to survive.

He never would have made it if he had been under the influence.