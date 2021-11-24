The Procopio Companies Announce LEED Platinum Certification at Caldwell in Lynn

The Procopio Companies (Procopio), a fourth-generation, full-service real estate development and construction management firm based in Lynnfield, MA, announced that its luxury mixed-use residential property Caldwell has achieved LEED Platinum certification by the U.S. Green Building Council for its efforts in sustainable design. Caldwell is located at 34 Munroe Street in Lynn, MA and has 10 floors spanning 228,000 square feet; with this certification, Caldwell becomes the sole LEED Platinum certified building in Lynn and is the largest multifamily LEED Platinum project in New England.

The Procopio Companies prioritized holistic, green design at Caldwell from the start, with high-quality materials and unparalleled sustainability features that aimed to set a new standard for sustainable development in Lynn, an arts and culture hub just North of Boston and one of only six gateway cities in Massachusetts. Throughout the design process, The Procopio Companies worked with DMS Design as the design architecture and Cube3 for interior design to analyze materials through the lens of sustainability to create an extraordinary place to live that does as much for the environment as it does for its residents. Dellbrook|JKS, the construction firm on the project, was involved throughout the whole process as well, assisting with site visits and testing.

“We’re extremely proud of this impressive accomplishment, as there are few residential buildings in the state of Massachusetts that are certified LEED Platinum,” said Michael Procopio, LEED AP and CEO of The Procopio Companies. “This may be our first LEED certified project, but it certainly won’t be our last. Our team has learned a tremendous amount through this building process, making Caldwell a benchmark for our future projects as it relates to sustainability and protecting our environment.”

Caldwell features 100% carefully sourced wood that is non-tropical, reclaimed, or certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The building is built for resident wellness with an individual ventilation system that provides continuous fresh air, along with ultra-low emission paint, flooring, wood, and insulation. With six electric car charging stations, an energy-saving automatic parking system, smart thermostats in the building interior, solar power production, optimized fresh air filtration systems, and rooftop vegetable gardens, every detail of the building was made for something bigger—even the property management team’s business cards are printed on paper made with wind power.

“As architects, our job is to create places to live that fight the effects of climate change and design buildings that are as sustainable as possible,” said Dan Skolski, Founder and Managing Principal of DMS Design. “With Caldwell, we were able to design a building that prioritizes its carbon footprint and is sustainable down to the studs, from an innovative structural system to all electric heating and cooling systems. It sets a new standard in the community for innovative, green building.”

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. LEED is available for all building types and provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. In the United States alone, buildings account for almost 40 percent of national CO2 emissions, but LEED-certified buildings have 34 percent lower CO2 emissions, consume 25 percent less energy and 11 percent less water, and have diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills. Caldwell’s certification marks The Procopio Companies’ first-ever LEED-certified building and is a testament to Procopio’s continued drive for innovation and delivering green, sustainable buildings across New England.

Caldwell has been a great success since it opened in early 2021, with over 75% of units currently leased. The property offers studio-, one-, and two-bedroom homes with incredible views of downtown Lynn and the Atlantic Ocean. Amenities at Caldwell include numerous co-working spaces, pet spa facilities, a fitness center with a rock-climbing wall, a wine bar, and an 8,000-square-foot activated roof deck with a pool, lounge, and turf areas.

Caldwell recently received ENR’s New England Best Regional Projects Award for the Mixed-Use category for its excellence in community-focused design and development. The property also won several 2021 PRISM awards for excellence in community design, use of smart home technology, and website design. Caldwell is currently offering up to two months free on select apartments. Interested parties can schedule a tour or learn more at (781) 528-0549 or visit https://www.livecaldwell.com/.

About The Procopio Companies:

The Procopio Companies is a fourth-generation real estate development and construction management firm based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Founded in 1950, Procopio has developed luxury single-family developments, multifamily apartments and condominiums, mixed-use, and commercial-industrial projects throughout New England. In 2017, The Procopio Companies was recognized for their tremendous growth and quality of product earning the honor of being named the Massachusetts Family Business of the Year by Northeastern University. For more information, please visit procopiocompanies.com.