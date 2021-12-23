Walsh Family Is Lauded for Support of Lynn Christmas Eve Parade

As Lynn residents prepare to enjoy the annual Christmas Eve Parade that kicks off at 5 p.m. in Austin Square, Ward 7 City Councilor Jay Walsh and his family are receiving some much-deserved praise for their support of the parade.

“The Walsh family and John’s Oil step up every year with their generosity,” said Parade Committee member Jordan Avery. “They make it happen, no questions asked. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.” Jay Walsh, who is the parade chair, has participated the parade for 36 years. “I was five years old when I attended my first parade,” said Walsh.

“I never missed a parade. I’ve been at every one.” Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will travel on board a Lynn fire engine throughout the city, greeting residents and distributing candy and gifts. “We need this parade as city right now, with everything going on and everything we went through, and what’s happening again with COVID,” said Walsh. “I think people need this night. It’s important.” In addition to Walsh and Avery, other members of the Parade Committee are Janet Melanson, Scotty Surette, Michelle Robbins, Jay Walsh’s parents, John Walsh, and Laura Walsh, his daughter, Jayla Walsh, and Sonny Maynard.

Following is the parade route:

5:00 P.M. Summer st: Austin Square

5:15 P.M. Boston St: Myrtle St: Holyoke St: O’Callaghan Way

5:30 P.M. Walnut St: Linwood Rd: N. Franklin St: Right onto

5:45 P.M. Boston St: Cottage St: McDonough Square

6:00 P.M. Western ave: Market Sq: S Common st: Pleasant St: State St

6: 30 P.M. Broad St: Lewis St: Lafayette Park

6:45 P.M. Fayette St: Essex St: to Chestnut St

7:15 P.M. Western Ave: Chatham St: Lewis St: Left onto

7:45 P.M. Eastern Ave: to Western Ave:

8:00 P.M. Stanwood Rd: Fernwood Ave: Chase Rd: Euclid Ave: to Broadway

8:30 P.M. Jenness St: Den Quarry Rd: Cedar Brook Rd:

9:00 P.M. York Rd: Casco Rd. 9:15 P.M. Lynnfield St: Wyoma Sq:

9:30 P.M. Broadway: Boston St: Lynngate Plaza.