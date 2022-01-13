Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Inducted into National Honor Society at BC High

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:

• Lynn

• Alpha Barry (Class of 2023)

The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to recognize high school students who have distinguished themselves in their school and community.

Each year eligible juniors and seniors are invited to apply for membership in NHS. Applications are reviewed by a committee of BC High teachers to confirm that each student has attained a high standard of each of these characteristics: scholarship, character, leadership, and service.

At BC High, NHS members are committed to service in the school and in the broader community. All students applying for membership must be current with the completion of required community services hours for their grade level at BC High. After induction into NHS, all members are expected to offer significant service to the school community as tutors in the Academic Resource Center, as ambassadors at Open House and Admissions events, and in other capacities.

Students Named to Dean’s List at Plymouth State University

376 students have been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Fall 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Local residents who achieved the honor are:

Angel Galiotzakis of Lynn

Hailey Spelta of Lynn

Russell Named to Lasell University Dean’s List

Kelly Russell of Lynn, a Lasell University student, was named to the dean’s list for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

O’Haire Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Ashleigh O’Haire, of Lynn a member of the Class of 2025, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

