Lynn Babe Ruth Aids Young Players in the Dominican Republic

When Leon Elwell noticed many Greater Lynn Babe Ruth jerseys inside the organization’s storage shed last summer, he reached out to GLBR President Jeff Earp and the board of directors for guidance on what to do with the old jerseys.

After discussing it with the board, Elwell contacted David Stepen of Swampscott, a former Swampscott High baseball team of Leon’s son, Zack Elwell.

“I had become aware of David’s efforts in collecting clothing and donating it to the Dominican Republic,” said Elwell. “We met at Breed Field and with the okay of the board of directors, I gave him all the Lynn Babe Ruth jerseys.”

Stepen returned to the United States two weeks ago and relayed to Elwell the extreme gratitude expressed by the Dominican players and their families.

“David told me the Dominican kids were overjoyed,” said Elwell. “They made great use of the jerseys. Everyone here feels great about it. We’re so happy that the kids are enjoying the jerseys and participating in baseball, which is so popular in the Dominican Republic.”

Elwell has been a board member and coach in Lynn Babe Ruth for a decade, enjoying tremendous success as a Lynn All-Stars’ coach.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my years in Lynn Babe Ruth,” said Elwell, who is in his 29th year as a Lynn firefighter. “This effort [with the Dominican Republic] was a great collaboration between David, the Lynn Babe Ruth board of directors, and the Dominican youth baseball leagues.”

Greater Lynn Babe Ruth, under the superb leadership of Jeff Earp, has begun preparations for the 2022 season that will begin in the spring. There is much excitement about the All-Star teams that many expect to be contenders for a berths in the Babe Ruth World Series.