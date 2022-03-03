Seaport Economic Council Meeting in Lynn

Officials from coastline communities met either live or virtually outlining their plans to improve waterfront properties for businesses and for tourism in their cities or townships. Lt. Governor Council Chairperson Karyn Polito opened the conference for the Seaport Economic Council at North Shore Community College in Lynn. She outlined grant programs available to communities and other economic activity funds for towns and cities serving coastal Massachusetts.

Lynn EDIC Executive Director Jim Cowdell explained the importance of the Blossom Street Extension Commuter ferry facility which was a three-phrase project; it was a $7.5 million investment through Federal, State, and EDIC funds. He continued to say, “We now have a master waterfront plan with a vision for major developments. The North Harbor site is almost completed with its $115 million project having 300 residential units”.

The first investment on the waterfront was the commuter ferry project as Jim said, “We can make a strong argument for that investment from the state and federal government leading to private investments. Over 100 parking spaces and soon to be a new two-story building are in the plans. This will tie into ferry terminal activities”.

Jim foresees the Lynn commuter ferry system is ready to take off, having had two previous ferry pilot programs that proved to be successful. Commuting time is only 29 minutes from Lynn into Boston. As he concluded, “Taking the ferry is a peaceful trip; this will help to decrease traffic congestion”.

Lt. Polito thanked Council members for the incredibly good works and efforts and for joining this important meeting to improve the Massachusetts coastline.