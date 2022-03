A lucky Lottery player won a $1 million prize March 2 in Lynn.

Big Brothers Food Mart, 578 Chestnut St., sold a $1 million Mass Lottery instant ticket.

The winner purchased The Fastest Road To $1 million ticket at the Big Brothers Food Mart located at 578 Chestnut St. The winning ticket holder opted for the cash prize of $650,000 before taxes. Store owner Enam Haque said the winner was a regular customer. “He was very, very happy,” said Haque, who is originally from Bangladesh